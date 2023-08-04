HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot at a gas station near Aldine early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Friday near Rushworth Drive and Ella Boulevard.

Firefighters from the Little York Fire Department and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies found a man who had been shot twice when they arrived at the scene.

They sent him to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

So far, the gunman has not been caught. Investigators believe the victim was shot by somebody driving a black pickup truck.

There was also a laptop computer mounted inside the victim’s vehicle, meaning that the car could be a scout or repo car.