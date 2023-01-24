HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities were able to put out a house fire in Sunnyside that stemmed from a family violence incident.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 4000 block of Knoxville Street near Scott Street.

When Houston police officers arrived following a call for an aggravated assault in progress, they spotted heavy smoke, followed by people running out of the house.

The victim was located inside the home by Houston firefighters and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police think the victim may have been attacked by a family member with a hammer prior to the home being set on fire.

The suspect was arrested on the scene.