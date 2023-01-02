HOUSTON (KIAH) — A young adult man is in critical condition after being shot while walking home from work early Monday morning in west Houston, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting report at the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane around 1 a.m. Monday to find an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police said.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is critical.

Houston police said that the man was getting out of his car when he was approached by an unknown person, who shot him and then fled the scene.

Police do not know the reason for the shooting and an investigation is underway.