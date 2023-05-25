HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect that they believe shot his friend three times over.

The incident happened in southeast Houston, as police reports said the two men got into an argument over money at a jewelry repair store at 5076 Griggs Road around 11p.m. Wednesday night. They were spotted by a security guard and asked to leave.

Moments later, shots were heard down the street by the security guard. A man was found with three gunshot wounds. He was later taken to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The suspect did get away and the investigation is ongoing, police said.