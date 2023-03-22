HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Wednesday morning and police are looking for suspects after the victim was shot and left for dead in front of a convenience store in southwest Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. at a Step and Go food mart in the 7200 block of Bellerive Drive.

Police say the man was in a vehicle with two other men when they got into a fight. The victim was shot and pushed onto the ground in front of that convenience store. The vehicle sped away, police said.

The store employee alerted police.