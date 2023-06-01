HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police investigating a shooting Wednesday night in west Houston that has left a man in critical condition.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Dairy Ashford Road and Ashford Meadow Drive in the Westchase neighborhood of Houston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HPD received a call coming in about shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital.

Preliminary reports state that the victim was in the bed of his pickup truck when two men approached him and demanded his belongings. When he told them he didn’t have a phone to give them, he was shot.

The victim then went to a nearby gas station at Richmond and Dairy Ashford, where Houston Fire Department officials were able to help him.

Police say robbery was possibly the motive for the shooting.