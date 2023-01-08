HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with another man outside of a club in Houston early Sunday morning.

One of the men in his 20s was hit in the head. He is in critical condition.

According to Houston police, they were called to reports of a shooting outside a club just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they were unable to locate the shooting victims, but they found several bullet casings at the scene.

Both men were taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital by private vehicles.

Police reported two men were arguing outside a club when they exchanged gunfire.

The other man was hit in the leg and is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.