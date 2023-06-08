HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Thursday morning after getting into a gunfight with another man at a convenience store in west Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, when Houston police said the man and his girlfriend went into a store at 6100 Fairdale Lane and he ended up getting into an argument with someone else.

The 19-year-old man quickly tells his girlfriend to leave, and the two men exchange gunfire. The victim ran to a nearby apartment complex to get help while the man believed to be the aggressor got away, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.