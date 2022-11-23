HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead and another one is in custody after an hours-long standoff in southwest Houston.

It unfolded inside a home on the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home after firing a gun. Crews found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the backyard.

According to our news partners at ABC13, there was a 13-year-old boy with autism inside the home with the suspect.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a HPD SWAT team was able to take the suspect in custody.

SWAT Cmdr. Howard Briefing on Scene at 4206 Knotty Oaks Trail https://t.co/Fx5rdK6uQ1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 23, 2022