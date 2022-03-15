HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in custody after customers in a sushi bar — two of them UFC fighters — took down the suspect after he fired a gun on Monday night.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at RA Sushi, located at 3908 Westheimer in Highland Villiage, at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers discovered that a man pulled out a gun and shot it in the air inside the restaurant, police said.

The alleged shooter was then taken down and detained by two customers in the restaurant, who were with two women. The customers were UFC fighters, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

“If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of the good Samaritian taking that gun away, who could have know what would have happened,” HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said. “More people could have been injured.”

Police later said that the suspect, a 24-year-old Hispanic male, was also wanted for a charge of failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor of criminal trespassing.

Salas said that some of the charges the suspect faces are possession of a stolen gun and discharge of a weapon, along with other possible charges.

Police did not release the suspect’s name and said the investigation is ongoing.