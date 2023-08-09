HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in a motorized wheelchair has been arrested for allegedly shooting a homeless man outside of a convenience store in the Greenspoint area.

Kevin Ray Vercher, also known as “Pee Wee,” charged with murder for the shooting death around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at 13360 Northborough Drive.

Police said that officers found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Modern Food Store at the above address. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Further investigation discovered that the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting.

A witness and surveillance video indicated to HPD that the suspect fled the scene in a motorized wheelchair. Officers then found the 52-year-old Vercher in a nearby apartment complex in his motorized wheelchair and was taken into custody.