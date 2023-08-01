HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a man who robbed then shot a man in a wheelchair in south central Houston.

The man was found at a park on Alabama Street and Live Oak Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say he had gunshots to his legs.

The victim says a Black male with dreads approached him for his money and stole everything from his pockets.

After taking the victim’s wallet and personal items, the gunman shot the man in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Now police are looking for the person responsible and are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.