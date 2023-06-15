HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after a run in with Harris County deputies that ended in a shootout with deputies in northwest Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call just before midnight Wednesday night about a man talking with neighbors at the 11800 block of Cathy Drive about his involvement in a murder.

Deputies then found him on the roof when they arrived as he was trying to escape unseen.

It has been confirmed that the man did open fire on the deputies and was shot at in defense. He was hit multiple times but is in fair condition and is expected to be ok. A deputy was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

At the same time, deputies responded to a welfare check at the 12800 block of Foxburo Drive, about a mile away from the other address, in part to the information they received.

After forcing entry into the home, deputies found a couple, a 72-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, who were dead. Gonzalez said both died by gunshot wounds and said he believed they are the suspect’s grandparents.

about 1 mile apart. The armed suspect was found on the roof of the residence on Cathy Drive. Both deputy’s are good, one sustained minor scrapes to one arm. Both deputies discharged their weapons; one deputy has been with our agency approx 2 yrs and the other 6 yrs.

Now an investigation in ongoing to ensure that all tactics used were justified.