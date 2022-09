HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering and police are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hollister Road.

One man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived. That man was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to be okay.

We’re told the victim was not cooperating with police.