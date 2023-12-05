HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is recovering Tuesday morning after a shooting along Highway 290 is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

Houston police and fire departments responded to the call found a man had been shot inside his car at the 14100 block of the Northwest Freeway’s frontage road.

He and another person were in a silver Toyota Camry, police said.

The driver was the one who was shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Multiple bullet holes were seen on the passenger side of the car.

Police said that around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, some sort of disturbance happened, and that’s when several shots were fired into the car. Police do not know whether the shots were fired on the freeway or on the street.

HPD’s major assaults unit is now investigating the shooting.