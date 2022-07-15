HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting that appears to be a road rage incident has left a man injured in Jersey Village on Thursday night.

Jersey Village police were called to a motel at 10730 Glenora around 11 p.m. Thursday to find a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers were also notified about a shooting that happened on Jones Road and Highway 290, which is where the shooting occurred.

Investigators are still looking into the details, but have found out that the victim got into an accident with the suspect, who later shot him.

The preliminary information from the victim’s family said that the victim was heading to his girlfriend’s residence after getting off from work when the accident occurred. The victim was agitated and left his vehicle, then some one from the other vehicle started shooting, hitting the victim at least once, according to the victim’s family.

Police are searching for the suspected vehicle, which is described as a lifted Toyota or Ford pickup truck.