HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say road rage led to a shooting Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail and Highway 288 in south Houston.

Around 10:45 p.m., a man was shot in the arm and kept driving before he was able to stop and get help. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

His injuries could have been much worse because police said the suspect shot at least seven times into the man’s vehicle.

A METRO officer located a vehicle – possibly the suspect’s vehicle – crashed near Bellfort Avenue and Highway 288. Later, HPD also located a possible suspect.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.