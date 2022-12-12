HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after an argument broke out among a group of men in a parking lot near west Houston.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on 9707 Breaburn Glen Boulevard near Bissonnet Street and South Gessner Road.

One man pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim several times.

The man, approximately 25 years old, died at the scene. The other men ran off before police officers arrived. Police do not know how many men were outside when the shooting happened.

The investigation continues.