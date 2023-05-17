HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was walking in the middle of the road of FM 1960 is dead after he was struck overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Aldine Fire Department responded to an emergency call of an auto-pedestrian crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near FM 1960 and Farrell Road.

The arriving units found a man laying on the road and witnesses performing CPR to the victim. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

Deputies later discovered that the driver of a Ford pickup truck hit the pedestrian while he was walking in the middle lane of the road.

The striking driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Reports shows the driver does not show signs of impairment.