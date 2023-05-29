HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he thrown out of his car after slamming into a tree early Monday morning in Spring, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that just after 12:10 a.m. Monday morning, the man was going eastbound on the 2800 block of Spring Stuebner Road when for some reason, he left the roadway and hit a tree. He was then thrown from the driver seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are unsure if speed or alcohol played a factor, but they believe the man was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

No one else was involved or hurt.