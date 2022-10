HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash on Tomball Parkway and Perry Road on Tuesday night is under investigation.

It happened around 11:20 p.m., as Harris County deputies say a man and a woman got into an argument in the car.

A witness told deputies the man decided to get out and lay in the roadway while the woman drove off eastbound.

An unknown driver then struck the man and drove off. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.