HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot to death by Harris County Sheriff’s deputies after firing shots at them in a home in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on the 15400 block of Flemington Avenue, which is in the Colony Concord subdivision near Highway 6 and West Little York.

While at the location, a man came outside the house and began firing shots at the deputies, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The deputies returned fire and hit the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary update: the male exited the residence and began shooting at deputies, deputies returned fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased. #HouNews https://t.co/qGT0Z2273G — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 1, 2023

An investigation into the incident is under way.