HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot in a series of gun fire overnight in west Houston.

According to Houston police, a man in his early 20s was hit when 12 to 15 shots were fired a little before midnight Tuesday night at a Citgo gas station at 13100 Westheimer Road near Synott Road.

Two suspects in black hoodies escaped the scene in an older sedan.

The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his black Volkswagen. Reports say the victim was the father of two little daughters.

Now police are trying to piece together what happened as they do not yet have a motive for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.