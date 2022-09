HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive.

Police said a driver was eastbound on reed road when a nude man stepped out onto the roadway.

The driver was unable to stop in time and struck him. The driver stayed at the scene and called police.

The driver is cooperating with officers while an investigation is underway.