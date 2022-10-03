HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the Haven at Eldridge Apartments at 13115 Whittington Drive.

Police said a 29-year-old man was found lying outside in the stairway with several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and found the victim. Some good Samaritans try to provide aid before emergency crews arrived. But the victim died at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim did live at the apartment complex.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled in a black Hyundai or Honda sedan. There is no suspect description or motive in the shooting at this time.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.