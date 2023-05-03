HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another incident where an aggressor ended up a victim happened outside a gas station in southwest Houston.

Two men approached a car on Bissonnet Street and Leawood Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday night and one of them started punching the driver repeatedly, police said.

The driver pulled out a gun, shot the man and drove off. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also with the driver but was outside at the time and was beaten by the other man who approached the car.

The other man ran away after the car returned to pick up the woman. Police believe that man was also shot at a different location.

The shooter and woman are cooperating with police.