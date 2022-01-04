HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at the Highway 288 service road about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The victim, a pedestrian, was walking in the roadway at the 8600 block of the South Freeway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

8900 South Freeway (northbound) @ Bellfort, Auto-Pedestrian fatality crash on the feeder road. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2022

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.