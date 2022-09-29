HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run wreck on the Southwest Freeway on Wednesday night after the man was apparently trying to walk across the highway.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the northbound main lanes in the 5600 block near Chimney Rock.

Houston police say a man was reportedly walking across the freeway when he was hit by at least two vehicles.

The first vehicle striking him kept going, while the second vehicle stopped and waited for police to arrive on the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police and did not show any signs of intoxication.