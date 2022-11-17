HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during an altercation in southwest Houston.

After 2 a.m. Thursday morning, two men were walking in a parking lot on the 9400 block of Country Creek Street when two other men approached them.

The men then got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun, then shot the victim in the head, police said. The suspect and his accomplice then ran off and possibly got into a vehicle.

The 19-year-old victim died at the scene.

The man who was walking with him ran off during the shooting but returned to the scene.

At this time, police can only describe the suspect as a Black man. An investigation is underway.