HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning.

According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Residents in the area said they heard gunshots at that time. When they looked outside their homes, they said they saw a man lying down in the street.

When officers arrived, they found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Houston Police Department Homicide is investigating the shooting. No other information is available at this time.