HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a liquor store worker Tuesday night in south Houston.

The victim was shot around 11:50 p.m. at Weston and Kelso streets during a possible carjacking, then was dumped out of his own vehicle.

The suspect took off with the victim’s car as some good Samaritans tried to help the victim and started rendering aid. But the victim died at the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect and the victim’s car. It’s a dark colored Toyota sedan and has a bullet hole in one of the windows.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.