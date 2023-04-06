HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead and another is under investigation after police say a car accident led to a fatal shooting in northwest Houston.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.

Police said two vehicles, a Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150, got into a wreck, then the drivers then got into an argument.

At least one of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot the other. The driver of the Ford truck died at the scene.

Witnesses say it was a road rage incident, but investigators are still trying to determine if that’s true.