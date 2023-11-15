HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies are investigating the death of a man in his mid-20s who was found dead in the middle of street in north Harris County.

The shooting happened right before midnight in a Humble neighborhood at the 7900 block of Atwood Hills Lane near Lee Spring Lane.

Deputies said neighbors heard multiple shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim already dead in the street.

Another man, who deputies believe to be the victim’s brother, was detained at the scene, along with a woman and the male homeowner.

Deputies believe the victim was in an exchange of gunfire, but no motive has been determined at this time.