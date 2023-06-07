HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a deadly shooting in Stafford in what police believe may have been a road-rage driven crime.

It happened right after 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the 3110 block of Fifth Street.

There is no clear information is available currently, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, including the name of the victim, which hasn’t been announced as deputies attempt to notify the next of kin.

Deputies have not release if there is a suspect, as the investigation is ongoing.