HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was struck and killed by a car being driven by a teenager in a fatal accident on Monday night in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened at 9:20 p.m. Monday at the 7800 block of West Little York Road, when Harris County sheriff’s deputies and Cy-Fair paramedics responded to find a man, approximately in his 40s or 50s, lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies said they learned that an 18-year-old was driving in the outside lane when he saw the man step out in the road. The teen driver told deputies there was nothing he could do to avoid hitting him.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Deputies said that there is no signs of intoxication or charges pending against the driver.