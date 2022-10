HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering this morning after being shot in the head in north Houston.

Police say it happened on the 1200 block of Hartwick road around 11 p.m. Monday night.

While the man slept in his bed, a bullet came flying through his window, striking him in the head. He was transported to the hospital and thankfully police say he will survive.

Police believe the suspects drove past the house and opened fire from a car. There is no known motive or intended target at this time.