HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man on a bike was shot and killed near the George R. Brown Convention Center on Tuesday night.

The victim was riding a bike on the 1300 block of Chartres Street in East Downtown when police believe he got into some altercation with an unknown person. The suspect then shot the victim on the bike.

Two people who were driving by stopped to help the man, but it was too late to save him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police said that they are looking for surveillance video to find the suspect’s car.