RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child back in 2018, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jesus Abel Lugo-Alcala, 44, pleaded guilty last week to charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child as part of a plea deal, prosecutors said. The charge came after the victim talked about the abuse to a trusted adult at his school.

The victim told a school counselor about the sexual abuse in September of 2018. The school reported the incident to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, which opened an investigation.

During the investigation, prosecutors said the child told them of acts of sexual abuse and identified Lugo-Alcala as the assailant. The child`s family had known the defendant for a short period of time.

“Parents must be careful who they allow their children to spend time with,” said lead prosecutor Tristyl McInnis. “Often in child sexual abuse cases, the perpetrator is someone the family knows. But some individuals, especially those we haven`t known very long, can appear safe when they are not.”

The charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child is a first-degree felony with a sentence of five to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“All children deserve to be safe and every adult in our community has a responsibility to protect them,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “The best way to do that is to teach them about the potential dangers and teach them now. We must also impress upon our children the importance of telling an adult as soon as someone makes them feel uncomfortable.”