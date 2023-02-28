HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her boyfriend three years ago.

Malcolm Isaiah Posey, 24, pleaded guilty to the murder of 20-year-old Ronald Plumber in exchange for a prison sentence of 60 years.

“Domestic violence takes all kinds of forms, and this was an attack that included a kidnapping and a fatal shooting,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “And now this man will spend decades, and hopefully the rest of his life, in prison.”

Police said Posey went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street on the evening of Feb. 9, 2020. He then kidnapped her and shot and killed Plumber, her boyfriend at the time.

Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine, who prosecuted the case with ADA Ryan Trask, noted that Plumber was actually the woman’s former long-term boyfriend and she was reuniting with him when Posey killed him.

“The only reason that Ronald Plumber is dead is because this defendant felt rejected and took an innocent life,” Raine said. “This is just as much a case of domestic violence as if it were between two intimate partners.”

Posey was facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if he had been convicted of capital murder.