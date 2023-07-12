HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police believe a man was drunk when he ended up shooting his 18-year-old brother in the leg outside their apartment.

The incident happened Tuesday night right after midnight at an apartment at 11650 West Bellfort Ave., near Meadows Place.

Police said that the 18-year-old was shot through the shin and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, where he is in stable condition and expected to be OK.

The victim’s brother, 21, was intoxicated and playing with a gun outside when it went off, police said. He was detained and will be charged with aggravated assault with reckless endangerment.