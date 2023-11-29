HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out how a man ended with a gunshot wound in south Houston.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the 3500 block of Dreyfus Street.

Police said it was reported two brothers live together at the home. One brother, who is around 50 years old and suffering from dementia, tried to attack the other brother with a knife.

That brother, who is 60, pulled a pistol and shot him in the shoulder area. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the shooter claimed it was self-defense and is cooperating with police.