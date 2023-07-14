HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out why a man shot his friend to the back and neck in a southwest Houston home.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night at the 7400 block of Wanda Lane, near Bissonnet Street and Fronder Road.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself for several minutes until officers surrounded the home and convinced him to come out and arrested him.

Police said the suspect and the victim are friends and it’s unclear what started the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital and it’s unclear what his condition is.

The investigation is ongoing.