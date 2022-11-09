HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.

The current boyfriend saw the gun, got his own pistol and fired shots, striking the ex-boyfriend. He drove off to a nearby parking lot and called 911. The ex-boyfriend was found by police in the parking lot wounded but is expected to survive.

The current boyfriend is not in custody but has been identified by police.