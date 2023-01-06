HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, believed to be in his late 50s, was in the front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who was in her mid-40s, was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators said the son was acting strange and has had mental problems in the past. Preliminary information says that officers believe he somehow got a hold of a gun and shot his mother and her boyfriend, police said.

Officers had to force entry into the house to take the son into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.