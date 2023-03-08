HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is hurt Wednesday morning after a man she may have been in a relationship with shot her in the foot with a shotgun.

It happened just before midnight at the 10600 block of Dulcimer Street in south Houston.

Officers said that they found the woman with a gunshot wound on her foot. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance and she is expected to be OK.

Police said that they believe that the man and woman were in a relationship and the man lives at the home.

Investigators said that the woman came and knocked on the door, then threw a rock at the man when he opened the door. He then came outside with a shotgun and shot her in the foot.

Police arrested the man for the shooting, and he also faces more charges because the shotgun he used was supposedly stolen.