HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were injured overnight after being involved in a rollover crash following a possible chase in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, one person had to be cut out of a truck after it rolled over on the Eastex Freeway at Harwick a little after midnight. Deputies also discovered that the person also had two gunshot wounds and is not expected to survive.

Deputies said the truck slid off the roadway and hit multiple other cars before rolling over into a grassy area near a firework stand. Three occupants of the others were uninjured, but their cars sustained major rear damage.

The other two people in the rolled-over truck were transported to the hospital. No word on their condition at last check but they are expected to survive.

Preliminary information received from deputies say that the men in the pickup truck were at a car meet at a Home Depot parking lot at the Eastex Freeway and Little York Road, when they left and got on the freeway, going northbound.

That’s when either the truck was either being chased or was racing, going speeds over 100 miles per hour, deputies said. The truck exited off the freeway, going on the feeder road before crashing into multiple parked cars in a parking lot before flipping and coming to a rest against a 40-foot Conex box.

HCSO homicide detectives are now at the scene beginning its investigation.