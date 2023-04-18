HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man’s condition is still unknown after he was shot three times during an attempted robbery in a Walmart parking lot in the Heights area on Monday night.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on 111 Yale Street near I-10.

The victim was held up at gunpoint in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot, but also pulled out his gun and exchanged fire with the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene in a white SUV and sped off.

The victim was able to tell police what happened. Officers said they aren’t sure if the suspect was also hit and aren’t able to give a full description.

The investigation continues.