HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort.

Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment. There was an altercation and then the shooting occurred.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds in the hip and side of his body. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

All the suspects ran off before officers arrived at the scene.

HPD is waiting for the victim to get out of surgery to try to get more information on what happened.