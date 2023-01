HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt in a shooting in Houston’s South Acres on Monday night.

It happened at a house on the 11700 block of Murr Way near Tavenor Lane around 9:10 p.m.

Police say the man and a woman got into some kind of fight. He left at that point, but later, around 9:15 p.m., he came back. And that’s when the woman shot him.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police arrested the woman but it’s unclear what charges she’ll face.