HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is at large after he shot a man after an argument in north Houston.

It took place around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near North Main Street and Michaux Street.

Police said the victim was behind the night club when a fight started, and the suspect shot him.

The shooter then left on foot northbound on Michaux.

The suspect was wearing a light blue shirt and tan or white shorts.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.